‘End of an era’ as Derry’s longest-running family store on market after 110 years

The longest-running family business in Derry city centre is up for sale after 110 years.

The City Centre Initiative expressed “sadness” after it emerged that McLaughlin’s Hardware store is on the market.

Situated at 40-44 William Street, a flashpoint for riots throughout the Troubles, it is up for sale as a freehold, with the option to acquire a “long-established business”.

The old dictum of McLaughlin’s was, no matter what customers needed, “from an anchor to a needle”, they may just find it in-store.

The City Centre Initiative said it would be hard to find a family in Derry who hadn’t purchased an item from McLaughlin’s, which was known for selling products that stood the test of time.

Established in 1913 and now in its third generation, the business has a proud tradition of giving its customers a top-quality, friendly service.

McLaughlin’s changed location in the early 1970s when the building suffered significant damage during the Troubles.

It temporarily moved to the other side of William Street, but once works to the building were completed, the family returned to its original store.

In more recent times, the pandemic proved a trying period for McLaughlin’s, like many other businesses.

City Centre Initiative manager Jim Roddy said: “McLaughlin’s Hardware has been at the heart of our city centre since 1913.

“It has served as an independent retailer and family business on William Street for as long as many of us remember.

“On behalf of us all at City Centre Initiative and our city centre community, we are saddened that this will be the end of an era for the family and staff.

“But we are also optimistic in terms of their own future and that of the building and business going forward.

“Anyone who has lived in the city has no doubt been in McLaughlin’s.

“They have served the community endlessly over the past 110 years, providing everything from pins to pots and pans.

“At one stage they were the go-to spot for any key cutting, family wedding gifts, trade tools and household items, enabling families to pay up for goods during what was difficult times for many.

“The family and the staff have always remained committed to serving customers and giving the best advice on products and their uses, with knowledge unlike any similar retail store.

“While this may be the end of a very special era for McLaughlin’s Hardware, we would hope to see the business taken forward and look forward to the new era for the building.”

McLaughlin’s could not be reached for comment, but its website said: “We have always gone that extra mile to meet our customers’ needs and expectations.”

The shop sells a vast range of hardware, household products, ironmongery, gardening, joinery and bricklayers’ tools.

McLaughlin’s also has a key department.