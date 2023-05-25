End of government support could push energy bills up or down in NI

Power NI and SSE Airtricity customers are eagerly awaiting new rates to be announced in early June

Lower regulated tariffs for Power NI and SSE Airtricity customers are set to announced from as early as next Friday.

But uncertainty surrounds whether Northern Ireland households will see the same drop in their bills from July as gas and electric customers in Great Britain.

While new tariffs to be set by the Utility Regulator here will reflect a decrease in wholesale energy prices, the watchdog only received confirmation today that the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) scheme will close at the end of June.

The regulator will now have to factor closure of the EPG into its new tariffs set to be issued in early June and applied to bills from July 1.

The regulated energy suppliers will announce their own new tariffs, with SSE Airtricity Gas Supply expected to notify customers of their new rate on June 2 or June 9.

Read more NI households could see increase in energy bills as significant fall announced in Britain

Power NI is also expected to issue its new electricity rates within the first two weeks of June.

But households could potentially see their bills go up if removal of the EPG has a negative impact on tariffs.

During the Utility Regulator’s last review, Power NI bills rose despite a decrease in the unit price for electricity after the EPG had a distorting impact on the new tariffs.

And Consumer Council Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability Peter McClenaghan has warned removal of the EPG altogether could result in bills increasing again.

The council participates in the tariff review process alongside the Utility Regulator and Department for the Economy.

“The Northern Ireland regime has distinct benefits which include clarity for consumers as to the profit margin suppliers are permitted; 2% for regulated gas suppliers and 2.2% for Power NI,” said McClenaghan.

“It has also meant that prices have been lower in Northern Ireland than in Great Britain for much of the last year.

“After the price announcements are made, we encourage consumers to visit our free online Energy Price Comparison Tool to check that they are on the best tariff for their needs.

“The Consumer Council is engaging with Government and stakeholders about help for Northern Ireland consumers next winter because we know prices will remain higher than average and many consumers are struggling to pay their bills.”

Aodhan O'Donnell, founder of Power to Switch, said: “It's important to stress that the GB energy market and NI energy market are different in terms of how they are regulated.

“In GB, the regulator Ofgem introduced a price cap which set the maximum unit price all suppliers could charge.

“In NI the largest suppliers in the electricity and gas market have their tariff regulated which means the regulator approves the maximum amount they can charge.

“Other smaller suppliers do not have their tariff regulated and can often gain customers if they can charge less than the regulated gas or electricity tariff.

“Although GB and NI are different in how the markets are regulated, energy suppliers in both markets face many of the same issues in terms of wholesale costs and trying to hedge or effectively purchase their energy in advance.

“As we have seen in GB, prices are set to fall, and it is hoped we will see similar announcements here over the coming weeks.”

Ofgem’s new price cap is expected to reduce energy bills by £426 a year on average for households in England, Scotland and Wales.