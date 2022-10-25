Energy grid tech firm eSmart Networks creating 39 new jobs with Northern Ireland hub

eSmart Networks managing director Simon Gallagher and technical director David McDonald with Steve Harper, Invest NI executive director for international and skills

Almost 40 new, top-paid jobs are being created in Northern Ireland as an energy tech firm establishes a new outlet here.

eSmart Networks Ltd, a grid connections and energy transition infrastructure company, is setting up a new ‘Technical Hub’, creating 39 new jobs.

The business was created to respond to the UK’s need for charging infrastructure as the transition to electric vehicles gathers pace.

It also provides grid connection solutions and renewable energy infrastructure.

It identifies capacity on the high-voltage electricity grids in the UK and then designs and builds the connections to the grid.

The new jobs will include grid connections managers, electrical and civil design engineers and technical administrators, offering average salaries of around £60,000.

Simon Gallagher, managing director of eSmart Networks, said: “We aim to be the market leader in delivering the green infrastructure revolution through EV charging infrastructure, renewable energy and large-scale industrial connections.

“The well-educated, young and diverse workforce here will provide us with the skills and expertise needed to increase the breadth and depth of our in-house technical expertise.

“We are also excited to connect with the excellent local universities and colleges.

“As a graduate of what is now Belfast Metropolitan College and Queen’s University myself, I know that the engineering education and heritage in Northern Ireland is world class — particularly in advanced electrical, mechanical and civil engineering.

“Invest NI has been very supportive in helping us set up here.

“We are really looking forward to what the Technical Hub can do for our business and to our future in Northern Ireland.”

Steve Harper, Invest NI executive director for international and skills, said: “eSmart has chosen to set up a new Technical Hub in Northern Ireland to provide technical, design and compliance functions for the company.

“This is the company’s first investment here and we are delighted to have helped secure this project for Northern Ireland.

“As part of its investment here, eSmart plans to create 39 new, high-quality engineering jobs over the next three years, which will deliver £2.3m a year in salaries into our economy.

“As well as offering high-quality jobs, eSmart places significant emphasis on training and has plans in place for graduate engineers and student placements from our universities.”