Energy payment Northern Ireland: Most households to receive £600 voucher exchangeable for cash

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said he was grateful UK government has found a solution to energy support payments in Northern Ireland (Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Energy support payments to be rolled out in NI in January.

Northern Ireland households will receive a one-off cash payment of £600 via their electricity provider from January, with no limits applied to how recipients spend the funds.

The UK Government has stepped in to implement the support here in the absence of a functioning devolved government, passing legislation to facilitate its intervention.

Aimed at helping people pay their rocketing energy bills, staged implementation of the scheme is already underway in Great Britain.

Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart has additionally written to Northern Ireland energy suppliers urging a suspension of all debt recovery and enforcement activity, and payment holidays for customers struggling to pay their bills, until the end of January.

Welcoming the announcement, the Consumer Council expressed hope for a prompt roll out of the £600 payment and called for clarification around how vouchers will be redeemed.

“The Consumer Council welcomes the commitment made by the UK Government today,” said Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council.

“Consumers in Northern Ireland have been waiting too long for this support with their energy bills.

“Given that around half of all gas and electricity meters in Northern Ireland are pre-payment meter ones, it is essential that further clarity is provided by the UK Government as soon as possible regarding how pre-payment customers will receive and redeem their voucher.

“This is particularly important given that energy suppliers do not have complete lists of who their pre-payment customers are and 10% of consumers tell us that they do not know who their supplier is.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I am grateful that officials and ministers and energy suppliers have found a solution, especially given the complexity of NI’s energy market, although I would have liked to have seen Northern Ireland political parties deliver this as part of a restored Executive.”

Also facing spiralling grocery bills, consumers here had hoped to receive the support before Christmas and will be anxious for the roll out of support to be quicker and more efficient than the £100 pandemic recovery High Street Scheme.

Households paying their electricity bill by monthly or quarterly direct debit will receive a refund of £600 directly to their bank account.

Those using pre-paid meters or paying a quarterly bill will receive a voucher by post which can be exchanged for cash or deposited into their bank account.

Vouchers will go out to an estimated 500,000 of the 830,000 households in NI, with a much larger proportion of households using pre-paid meters here than in GB.

The £600 payment, which combines £400 from the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) Northern Ireland and £200 under the Alternative Fuel Payment, will go out to every household with an electricity contract including second homes.

The process of issuing both refunds directly to bank accounts and vouchers will be automatic for every household with an electricity contract, with no application process required and consumers urged not to contact their providers.

No issues are anticipated for people recently changing their electricity provider as refunds and vouchers will be issued to all accounts held on a specific date in January.

Consumers are also warned that their electricity providers will not be contacting them for any further information such as bank details, and anyone doing so is likely be a fraudster.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will be working with the Northern Ireland Office, suppliers, third party contractors and the Post Office to roll out the funds as efficiently as possible.

With consumers using pre-paid meters often more vulnerable, a particular focus will be on getting the vouchers out as quickly as possible. Further information will be released in relation to identification requirements for cashing out vouchers to prevent fraud.

BEIS will also be engaging with the Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland and electricity providers to address any concerns around providers potentially hiking their rates in response to the support.

No controls are applied to how households spend the £600, with BEIS aiming to ensure vulnerable households can access support for other fuel bills such as oil or gas rather than leaving funds sitting in an electricity account.

BIES said the NI scheme differs from EBSS in Great Britain to account for the particular and complex nature of the NI energy market and delays caused by the lack of the NI Executive.

The department said the one-off payment means households here will receive payment in full before households in GB, which have received staged payments due to complete in March.

As well as discounts provided through the EBSS and Alternative Fuel Payments, the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee has so far saved each household in Northern Ireland using electricity around £65 and a further £75 for those using gas, said BIES.

Further support provided to vulnerable households in direct payments this year include cost-of-living payments for pensioners, disability-related allowances and means-tested benefits.

The Household Support Fund will provide £26bn worth of targeted support across the UK in the next financial year.