English beer company cuts ties with Belfast pub following documentary screening

The meeting held by the Northern Ireland Women’s Rights Network in the Errigle Inn

An English beer brand has cut ties with a Belfast bar after it was identified as the venue where a “secret screening” of a documentary exploring “the clash between women’s rights and trans ideology” took place.

The Northern Ireland Women’s Rights Network (NIWRN) shared a picture of the International Women’s Day event which was attended by dozens of people at the beginning of last month on social media.

The group kept the location of the sold out screening of Adult Human Female a secret to protect the venue and those in the audience.

However, local activist Lynsey Bee identified the host pub as the Errigle Inn on the Ormeau Road and quickly raised a complaint.

"The brewery in question will no longer be providing beer to the Errigle Inn,” she claimed on Twitter.

"The brewery hosts lots of inclusive events for all women and non-binary people so I am glad to hear of this decision, especially as I have still not heard directly from the bar.”

The supplier, Cloudwater Brew Co which has a ‘Queer Brewing’ guest range of canned products, were contacted for comment on its commercial decision.

But the Belfast Telegraph understands the impact on the pub will be minimal.

A spokesperson for the Errigle Inn said it did not know the 92-minute film at the centre of the row was being screened at the venue.

“Our attention has been drawn to the content of a film screened by a group who booked our private function room at the beginning of March under an individual’s own name,” they said.

"We understand that the screening of this film has caused offence.

“We take bookings for private functions and groups on a regular basis, from corporate organisations, charities and community groups.

“We are very proud of our long-standing reputation as an inclusive local venue where everyone is welcome.”

The documentary directed by Deirdre O'Neill and Mike Wayne claims to be the first in the UK “to look at the clash between women's rights and trans ideology” and warns that the transgender movement has “captured” big institutions “in record time”.

“The police, the political parties, the media, the universities and major corporations have taken up the cause in the name of inclusiveness,” the website states.

“But is it really harmless when men identify into the female sex?

“Is it progressive for doctors to modify the bodies of young people in the name of changing their ‘gender’?

The film highlights “dissenters” who have been “cast as haters and cancelled” and claims that the issue goes beyond defending women’s rights.

"At risk is safeguarding for children and young people, biological reality, reason and even democracy,” the website continues.

“Reality denial comes at a price.”

The fallout has divided social media users with many threatening to boycott the pub where the film was screened on March 4.

But others have expressed alarm at activists trying to destroy a business because it didn’t interrogate customers about their personal and political beliefs before hiring out its venue.