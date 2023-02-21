Enterprise and tourism groups push for cross-border visa exemption for NI

Proposed visa controls for travellers between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have risen to the top of cross-border concerns as demand grows for an exemption, a survey has found.

Set to be introduced by the Home Office in the wake of Brexit, Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) has been highlighted as a rising concern for businesses and communities by the Centre for Cross Border Studies (CCBS).

The new controls will apply to people without British or Irish nationality crossing the border into Northern Ireland, including those with legal residency on the island of Ireland.

In its eighth quarterly survey on North-South and East-West cooperation published today, CCBS is pushing for exemption for those legally resident in the Republic of Ireland.

Without exemptions, the ETA scheme will require legal non-nationals to seek pre-entry clearance for cross-border journeys as commonplace as for childcare, shopping trips, school sports or healthcare, said CCBS.

Northern Ireland’s tourism sector is also hoping to gain exemption for leisure and business tourists, amid fears any visa scheme could deter the large numbers of overseas visitors entering the island of Ireland through Dublin and other airports in the Republic.

Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA) estimates 70% of its overseas tourists arrive in in Northern Ireland via the Republic, accounting for about 25% of total tourism spend here.

As many as one million visitors could be affected by the ETA requirement, split evenly between overseas tourists and legal residents of the Republic who are not British or Irish citizens.

“We don’t want anything that would create a barrier or make people think twice about coming up to Northern Ireland,” said Dr Joanne Stuart, chief executive of NITA.

And a “soft touch” approach proposed by the Home Office is a further concern, if tourists unknowingly enter Northern Ireland without an ETA. “It puts them in legal jeopardy if for some reason they’re stopped or have an accident,” she said.

Dr Stuart said she is expecting a response in the next few weeks to proposals for a five- to seven-day exemption for people arriving in the Republic and travelling up to Northern Ireland as part of their stay.

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick acknowledged the proposals in a letter to Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chair Simon Hoare earlier this month.

He wrote: “The Home Office and the Irish government agreed to consider whether there is scope for a workable UK-Ireland data-sharing solution to determine if a person is a lawful resident of Ireland and could, therefore, potentially be exempt from the ETA requirement.”

The minister also pledges the cost of an ETA will be competitive with that of equivalent systems run by other countries.

Dr Stuart said: “The ETA was initially meant to be rolled out as a pilot at the beginning of this year, but we see that’s been delayed and we are urging a response as quickly as possible.

“We are in a situation where you have already got operators looking out to 2024/2025 for bookings, so we need to have clarity on the situation.”

Details around what form the ETA might take are still sketchy. “What we do know is it would be multi-year, probably three years but other than that we don’t know anything,” she said. “We don’t know the cost and we don’t know the process other than it will be digital.

“There’s been no communication globally with regards to the introduction of the ETA, so everybody just needs that clarity.”

Dr Stuart believes more detail will be forthcoming as part of secondary legislation to implement the scheme expected sometime this spring.

“We’ve got cross-party support in Northern Ireland and Westminster for the adaptions,” she said. “We’ve been working on this since last April, and have engaged the House of Lords and House of Commons. All the Northern Ireland parties are supporting the proposal and we have been working with the shadow cabinet and the minister for immigration.”

ETAs are a result of post-Brexit border controls but are not connected in any way to the NI Protocol, said Dr Stuart.

“I think one of the biggest things we’ve been doing is making the case for why we need something different here compared to the rest of the UK,” she said. “Tourism is one of the six areas of cooperation within the Good Friday Agreement, and Northern Ireland has been promoted as part of the island of Ireland by Tourism Ireland since it was signed.”

CCBS also, meanwhile, airs concerns about the post-Brexit UK and Irish regulatory landscape in its latest quarterly survey.

“The Retained EU Law Bill currently in passage in Westminster proposes to repeal EU-derived domestic legislation by the end of this year,” said Dr Anthony Soares, director, CCBS.

“The effect of the bill would be to alter the regulatory context for cross-border collaboration and cause potential divergence on such a scale as to negatively impact on cross-border projects.”