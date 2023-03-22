Enterprise firm to create 300 jobs including Belfast and Armagh sites

From left, Caroline Rafferty, managing director, Tarasis Enterprises; Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield; and Mairead Mackle, CEO and founder, and Gerald Mackle, executive director, Tarasis Enterprises

An Armagh-based housing and renewables company is to invest £10m across its four sites on the island of Ireland over the next five years.

Tarasis Enterprises, which also operates out of Belfast, Dublin and Sligo and in the additional sectors of healthcare and support services, plans to create 300 jobs as part of the investment.

Led by award-winning entrepreneur Mairead Mackle, the firm has today launched a new brand identity and streamlining of its operations to meet its new five-year growth goals.

The new Tarasis Enterprises brand incorporates Tarasis Healthcare, Tarasis Support Services, Tarasis Housing and Tarasis Renewables.

An its charitable programmes iCare and Evolve now sit under Tarasis Foundation as part of a strategic reorganisation driving a ‘business for good’ mission.

Operating out of headquarters at Callan House in Armagh, Tarasis Enterprises posted turnover of £30m in 2021, up from £26m the previous year.

In business for 28 years, it has already invested more than £10m into the housing and renewables sector over recent years.

Ms Mackle, founder and chief executive of Tarasis Enterprises, said: “Following a strategic review of our operations, we decided to streamline, consolidate and renew our key business divisions under the Tarasis Enterprises brand which unifies our experience and allows our compelling offer to stand out as part of our exciting growth ambitions.

“With new goals and investment, Tarasis Enterprises is perfectly placed to continue building real value for its growing client base and for its dedicated teams which deliver on our mission to provide innovative solutions, whilst also building on our established partnerships across the island of Ireland.

“With new investment, new jobs and new approaches, we plan to make a real and positive impact on the many pertinent social issues and crisis of our time which include housing, social care and climate change.”

The business aims to create sustainable, innovative solutions for the future of living that tackle real social and environmental issues including social care, healthcare, homelessness and energy.

Ms Mackle received an MBE in the New Year Honours list last year for her contribution to economic development. In 2019, she was recognised as NatWest Entrepreneur of the Year.