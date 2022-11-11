Entertainment giant Sky opens its first shop in NI

Media and entertainment company Sky has opened its first shop in Northern Ireland.

It has opened its doors at Castle Lane in Belfast city centre, an addition to existing stores in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The company said that the 1,985-square-foot unit would enable shoppers to test the full suite of Sky products.

The range includes Sky Glass, a TV which has Sky’s services built into it and combines hardware, software and content.

It will also offer Sky Stream, which provides entertainment streamed to any TV over Wi-Fi and is described as “the most affordable way to get Sky TV and Netflix together”.

It will also offer Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile.

Matthew Price, retail director at Sky, said: “Opening our first shop in Northern Ireland marks a proud milestone for Sky as we now have a physical retail shop in every nation of the UK.

“We know getting the best value for money is top of mind for everyone right now and in our shops our expert advisers are on hand to help customers find the right package at the right price.”