Entrepreneur opens new budget accommodation in Belfast city centre

A Northern Ireland entrepreneur is opening revamped budget accommodation in Belfast city centre following a £200,000 investment.

Adrian McLaughlin has acquired a long-term lease on Bank Square Townhouse, formerly operated by Dream Apartments.

He and his business partners have spent around £200,000 in converting and fitting out the building. The opening of the 19-room accommodation has created eight new jobs.

Mr McLaughlin was manager the Merchant Hotel in Belfast for six years, and went on to manage the Gibson Hotel in Dublin and Carton House Hotel in Co Kildare.

A look inside the new accommodation.

He said the accommodation was aimed at weekend visitors and midweek business travellers.

“For a long time I’ve felt that there was an opportunity in Belfast to provide somewhere for visitors that offers boutique features at a budget price.

“So when the opportunity arose to take on Bank Square, I didn’t hesitate.”

The rooms include an en-suite, with a power shower, SMART TV, broadband and air conditioning.

“We have a 24-hour front desk, and there’s even free single-estate coffee and snacks in the lobby.

"The decor’s very distinctive too, and features classic monster movie-style murals with a local twist, which we commissioned from Belfast artist Leo Boyd.”

Inside the new accommodation.

He said the venue had a car parking arrangement with CastleCourt Shopping Centre, a short distance away.

And while the accommodation does not have a bar or restaurant, he said nearby venues such as Mourne Seafood Bar and Kelly's Cellars would give guests plenty of choice.

Two years ago he set up another hospitality business, Guilt Trip Coffee + Donuts, but said it was operating in a “difficult trading environment”.

It has five outlets, with three in England, one in east Belfast and one in Holywood.

Mr McLaughlin said: “Increasing costs and continued lack of consumer confidence are symptomatic of a lot of sections within hospitality right now.

"We continue to work hard at offering the very best coffee and donut experience there is and look forward to a return to more normal trading conditions.”