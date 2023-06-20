Entrepreneur Terry Cross launches new packaging factory bringing 170 jobs

A new £47m packaging and labelling factory in west Belfast owned by entrepreneur Dr Terry Cross is to create nearly 170 jobs in the next four years.

Dr Cross is the founder of Delta Print and Packaging, which was sold to Finnish giant Huhtamaki, and the owner of Hinch Distillery in Co Down.

Now his latest venture Biopax – based in a 70,000 sq ft factory at Springvale Business Park - will produce packaging and labels for the food service, retail, distribution and beverage sectors.

The venture will be led by sales and marketing director Liam O’Connor and general manager Greg Prescott.

Dr Cross said: “Biopax was born out of a passion to develop a truly green solution for today’s packaging needs.

"The company has invested significantly in research and development and the best green technology which along with our in-house expertise will enable collaborative solutions to be delivered to our customers.

"We are confident that the company understands the current market and the high growth potential.

“We know that this will bring huge economic benefits to Northern Ireland. It will help revolutionise consumer packaging solutions in the UK and Europe by promoting a circular economy in fibre packaging and reducing landfill waste and the release of harmful chemicals into our ecosystem.”

Economic development agency Invest NI is supporting Biopax to create the 169 jobs and has offered it advice and guidance on R&D and how to increase exports. Recruitment has begun, with 45 of the jobs already in place.

Interim chief executive Mel Chittock said: “This major investment will bring the former Caterpillar site back to life with a state-of-the-art factory and machinery. 169 jobs will be created in west Belfast across a range of functions including design, printing, production, sales and finance.

"Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £5.7m annually in salaries to the NI economy. Importantly, there will be opportunities for local people through apprenticeships, training, and re-skilling. This is excellent news for west Belfast and for Northern Ireland.”

Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted to unveil Biopax to the world and intensify our operations that will make an undoubted difference to the environment.

“There has been considerable investment in the factory and its technology and manpower. We have a team of experts leading the business who have spent a large part of their careers working in fibre-based packaging and labels, as well as a design and development team who have a track record in delivering high-quality sustainable packaging designs and solutions for some of the world’s largest brands.”