Eoin Brannigan appointed Editor-in-Chief of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life

Eoin Brannigan has been appointed as the new Editor-in-Chief at the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life.

Eoin is currently editor of The Irish Daily Star, a role he has held since 2017.

Eoin has worked at the Star for 23 years, joining in September 1997 as a member of the sports desk. After a year on the news backbench, he was appointed sports editor in 2000 where he stayed until July 2014 when he was promoted to senior deputy editor.

A native of Dublin, Eoin graduated with a degree in Russian and History at Trinity College.

In his three years at the helm of The Irish Daily Star, the paper picked up six awards at the annual NewsBrands Ireland newspaper awards.

Eoin will take charge at a crucial time for the Belfast Telegraph, which this year celebrates its 150th anniversary and is also launching its online paywall next month.

Publisher at INM, Peter Vandermeersch, welcomed Eoin’s appointment.

“I am delighted that Eoin has agreed to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief of our Belfast titles,” he said.

“This is once again a key senior editorial appointment coming to our organisation in the last six months and I think our ability to attract such talent is testament to the reputation of Mediahuis as a publisher that believes unreservedly in strong, independent and quality journalism that makes a positive contribution to people and society.

“I believe that Eoin has all of the qualities and skills needed to drive the team forward in the context of our new digital propositions and integrated newsroom.”

Eoin said: "Being appointed Editor-in-Chief for Belfast is a huge honour for me, I had a fantastic time at The Irish Daily Star but I am excited to be joining INM and excited about working with some of the best journalists in Northern Ireland.

“The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have long traditions of outstanding journalism and I am proud that I will be part of the next exciting chapter both online and in print."

The Belfast Telegraph is part of the Independent News and Media group which also owns a 50% interest in The Irish Daily Star as part of a joint venture with Reach plc.

INM is the largest newspaper publisher on the island of Ireland and is a subsidiary of Belgian group Mediahuis, which has extensive media interests in Belgium and the Netherlands, including market-leading newspapers such as De Telegraaf, NRC Handelsblad and De Standaard.