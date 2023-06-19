Estate agency announces partnership to open Holywood office

From left, Michael Chandler, Laura Chandler and David Best, partner and managing director of the Holywood office of Michael Chandler Estate Agents

Estate agent Michael Chandler has opened an office in north Down as part of a new partnership.

Michael Chandler said the deal with estate agent David Best in Holywood was a “strategic” move which reflected its commitment to expansion.

Michael and Laura Chandler set up Michael Chandler Estate Agents in 2009. The business carries out residential sales and lettings and property management, as well as land and new home sales.

The business is based in Belfast's Ormeau Road and operates across greater Belfast, Lisburn City and Co Down.

Now it is joining forces with well-known north Down estate agent David Best. Mr Best is now partner and managing director of the Holywood office of Michael Chandler.

Mr Chandler said: "We are thrilled to join forces with David Best and expand our presence into the Holywood and north Down area.

"David's extensive experience and reputation in the market make him an invaluable addition to our team. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and exceeding the expectations of our clients.”

Mr Best added: “This new partnership is an exciting time for both of us as we join forces to expand our reach and serve the thriving communities of Holywood and north Down.

Michael Chandler Estate Agents now employs 15 people. The business said it had ambitious plans to open new offices, with the intention to invest over £200,000 in future growth.

Mr Chandler said that he remained optimistic about the housing market and that after a period of intense activity, the market had stabilised, and “sensible” prices were in place.