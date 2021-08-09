Euro Auctions sold to Canadian firm Ritchie Bros in £775m deal

Jonnie Keys, one of the founders of Euro Auctions

Equipment giant Euro Auctions in Co Tyrone is to be sold to a stock market-listed Canadian firm for nearly £775m ($1.1bn).

Ritchie Bros, which reported revenue of US$1.4bn in 2020, has announced the billion-dollar deal for the company, founded in 1998 by Derek Keys and other members of the Dromore family.

Brother Jonnie is the company’s commercial manager.

Derek Keys will remain with the company for at least three years, Ritchie Bros said.

It was founded in British Columbia in 1958 by three brothers and is now one of the largest auctioneers of heavy equipment in the world.

Mr Keys said: "Dave Ritchie and his brothers were a big inspiration for my brothers and I in the creation of Euro Auctions.

"We modelled much of what we do off Dave's customer-centric philosophy, which still runs through Ritchie Bros today.

"Bringing us together will drive value for customers, as we provide more equipment, solutions, and services to the many industries and regions in which we operate."

In 2020, Euro Auctions held 60 auctions, selling close to 90,000 items for more than £484m at nine locations in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and the United States.

Euro Auctions' parent company, Gardrum Holdings, reported close to £20m in profit after tax on revenue of £143m in 2019.

The company operates two brands, Euro Auctions and Yoder & Frey, and has more than 200 employees in 14 countries.

Euro Auctions also sells equipment through a timed auction format and a daily marketplace with Buy Now and Make Offer options, similar to Ritchie.

Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros chief executive, said: "Ritchie Bros and Euro Auctions are an ideal fit with a united goal to make asset insights, service offerings and disposition solutions easier than ever.

"Euro Auctions has an incredibly talented team, with expertise in asset sourcing, auction operations, sales, and customer service.

"Their 'can-do' attitude and entrepreneurial spirit combined with technology has helped them adapt and grow, in much the same way as we have.

"This acquisition significantly accelerates our strategy to drive revenue and earnings growth and add shareholder value by continuing to expand our capabilities in new channels, sectors, regions, and customer segments."

Ritchie Bros will retain Euro Auctions employees and its brand, both of which are highly regarded in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Canadian company said.

"This will expand Ritchie Bros' overall footprint and access to equipment, while also tapping into new revenue streams with service offerings to Euro Auctions customers, including inventory management services, data solutions, financing, warranty, insurance, inspections, refurbishing, shipping, and more," it added.

"This acquisition will accelerate our journey, strengthen our strategic pillars and further establishes Ritchie Bros as the trusted global marketplace for insights, service, and transaction solutions for commercial assets.

"Euro Auctions is an ideal and complementary brand to expand Ritchie Bros' global footprint. This combination will bring unprecedented and diversified choice to customers around the world, facilitating better price discovery and more equipment selection.”

Under the terms of the deal, planned to be sealed by early next year, Ritchie Bros will acquire 100% of the equity of the Euro Auctions group for a total of £775m, around $1.08bn, in cash.