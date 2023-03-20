Europa Hotel completes £10m renovation of guest bedrooms

Aine Finnegan, Executive Head Housekeeper and Andy McNeill, General Manager of the Europa Hotel are pictured as the world-famous property announces the completion of a £10m renovation programme of its guest bedrooms.

The Europa Hotel in Belfast has completed a £10m renovation programme of its guest bedrooms.

The historic venue has redesigned 100 front-facing superior bedrooms, 80 classic bedrooms and five suites, which now boast new furnishings and bathrooms, automated window blinds and are individually air-conditioned.

The hotel’s classic rooms also have new ‘king cloud beds’ and superior rooms have ‘super king cloud beds’.

Andy McNeill, General Manager of the Europa Hotel said: “We are delighted to unveil our latest renovation programme which has taken three years to complete and represents a £10m investment by Hastings Hotels.

“The Europa is one of the world’s most famous hotels and whilst we have stayed true to our rich heritage, we have thoughtfully reimagined the design of our guest bedrooms to offer a new urban chic feel, which comes complete with bevelled mirrors and on-trend brushed brass.

"The classic rooms also have a contemporary, deconstructed glass-panelled shower room with modesty curtain which elevates the modern look of the room.”

“The beautiful fabrics pay homage to the Europa’s location in Belfast’s Linen Quarter and the textures and earthy tones help create a restful sleeping space. Soft geometrics and carpet design create a subtle backdrop to the rich, dark timber furniture with classic marble tops and the remote-control blinds mean that at touch of a button, guests can lie in bed and enjoy the stunning city views.”

The Europa Hotel worked with local companies RPP Architects and Interiors and Floor Design to create the vision and Graham Construction delivered the renovation programme.

“The Europa has been reborn and we are thrilled with the results. The feedback has been really positive from guests who have been enjoying the newly renovated rooms and we are confident that this new investment will ensure we continue to attract visitors from around the world as well as welcome guests from the domestic market,” Andy concluded.