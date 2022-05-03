Event celebrates Belfast as front and centre of Europe’s ecommerce innovation

IRP Commerce, which provides the ecommerce solution for many of the UK and Ireland’s most successful retailers, has held an event to celebrate Belfast as the centre of Europe’s ecommerce innovation.

The event, held at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, gave IRP merchants, including DV8, Jonzara, Fishing Tackle and Bait, Johnston Prams and Old Mill Saddlery, the chance to meet professionals from the ecommerce industry to collaborate and share strategies for success.

Ardmore Advertising, which recently acquired BFG Digital, joined forces with IRP Commerce for the event, discussing the global growth ambitions now open to customers on IRP’s ecommerce trading platform.

IRP Commerce chief commercial officer Philip Macartney said: “Ecommerce is thriving and we are at the centre of its growth by aligning data and people to profit and from trading ahead of the market.

“We have long championed the opportunity that exists in Belfast — and indeed the island of Ireland — to make ecommerce front and centre and events such as these highlight that we are moving into a new era where the future of ecommerce is trading in real time.”

The event followed eComm Live, for which IRP Commerce has been the headline sponsor since its inception in 2019. Around 300 delegates attended the conference.