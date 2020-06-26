EventMAP invests £1.6m in creating Northern Ireland jobs

Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI with Dr Paul McMullan, Chief Technical Officer and co-founder, EventMAP and Dr Barry McCollum, CEO and co-founder, EventMAP.

Belfast software company, EventMAP, is investing over £1.6m and creating 20 jobs as part of an ambitious growth plan.

The company, a spin-out from Queen’s University and the University of Nottingham, develops software products and services to help firms save money by managing resources.

It has developed a cloud-based platform called OPTIME, using research and development support from economic development agency Invest NI.

OPTIME is now used by clients such as Airbus, BAE Systems, C4, Kings College Hospital, Metropolitan Police London, Cambridge University and Stranmillis University College.

EventMAP has received £140,000 from Invest NI to support its job creation.

Dr Barry McCollum, chief executive and co-founder, said: “Now, more than ever, organisations need to be able to efficiently and effectively resource and optimise their business activity to achieve successful outputs, and continue to thrive.

“Our company vision is to become a recognised leader in the global planning and management software sector; the 20 new jobs will be vital in helping us to achieve this.”

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland called it an “ambitious” company. It has been receving support from Invest NI since 2013.

“These jobs will generate over £700,000 in additional annual salaries for the local economy, while also bringing new export opportunities, to help place the company on the global map.”

Recruitment is now taking place to fill the jobs in specialisms including programming, management, marketing, research and development and digital marketing.

New staff - like the existing workforce - will be welcomed to the firm remotely and will work from home. The firm’s usual base is at Talbot Street in Belfast city centre.