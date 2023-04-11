‘Everyone plays a part in a co-op, sharing the risks and the rewards’

The co-operative model offers a different way of doing business and bespoke solutions to community needs

It’s a well-established concept but one assuming fresh relevance as consumers face a cost-of-living crisis and community groups struggle to secure funding.

And two Lisburn organisations, Sonas Co-op and Ballymacash Sports Academy, are showcasing the co-operative model as an ideal solution for regaining control of community services.

Sonas is a zero-waste loose food refill store, café and event space opening on Market Square in the city this spring, while Ballymacash has redeveloped a local grass pitch into a first-class community sports facility.

Both organisations have received financial support through a Business Support for Co-operatives scheme delivered by Co-operatives UK.

The Co-operative Bank has invested £2.5m into the scheme since 2016, including a further £400,000 boost this month.

Co-ops are controlled by their members, and typically prioritise bringing value to their stakeholders and community over profits.

Julie Hooey, one of seven co-founders of Sonas, said: “We knew we wanted to be a co-op. It is very much part of the founding principle of the shop. It’s a different way of doing business.

“We are about trying to connect people who eat food with people who produce food and there’s a strong co-operative focus in that.

“It’s a shared endeavour and we also recognise that each person brings different skills to the mix, and each should be recompensed for that contribution.

“The co-op model appealed to us because we wanted to be something different, more human, more equal, and based on everyone playing a part, sharing the risks and rewards.”

Gardening mentor Fern has been helping Sonas Co-op establish a planting calendar for its farm

Sonas, named after the Irish word for happiness, has been created with a vision to support sustainability, community and local businesses.

It is aiming to help people get through the cost-of-living crisis by making local produce more accessible and affordable to the community, offering smaller quantities of food and educating its customers on home cooking, mending clothes and upcycling textiles.

“Our aim too is to be a place of welcome, learning and growing where anyone can engage with food,” said Ms Hooey.

“People are becoming more interested in where food comes from and Sonas will give them the chance to engage with local food producers, understand food production and fix the links that have been broken between food producers and consumers.

“We are focused on being a significant part of the local community. Being a part of our place matters to us and having directors who are committed to Lisburn and wanting it to flourish is important.

“It will be available for different groups in the community to use. We’ve got quite a lot of people who can teach sustainable ways of living, how to make good food from scratch, mend clothes and upcycle textiles.

“We have other plans for hosting a repair café and allowing people the opportunity to swap things instead of throwing them away or buying new. All those things will be part of the shop strategy once we get up and running.”

Meanwhile, the sports academy project has transformed Bluebell football pitch in Lisburn from a grass pitch with a portacabin changing room for Ballymacash Rangers Football Club into a first-class facility for all sections of the community.

A community share offer was launched in 2018 to fund a new full-size floodlit 3G pitch, raising £112,500 from 300 members.

A second share offer in 2022 then generated another £30,000 from 100 members, with support also coming from Co-operatives UK in partnership with The Co-operative Bank.

The academy now has four full- and part-time employees, a new pitch and spectator stands, and an unused strip of land was converted into community allotments. A new bricks and mortar building replacing the portacabin should be ready for use by spring 2023.

Neil Woolsey, academy manager, said: “People unfairly looked down on the club members and the team because it’s based in a working class, loyalist housing estate. But we recognised the potential of the site. So, we formed the Ballymacash Sports Academy to become a vehicle to redevelop it.

“The more we considered a community benefit society, the more we thought it would be a great move for community buy-in, both in terms of user numbers and financial investment.

“We knew we’d be able to run more programmes for the community with the pitch and open it up for many more different users. It would be an income generator as well.”