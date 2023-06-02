Ex-DUP Minister Simon Hamilton steps down as Belfast Chamber chief

Belfast Chamber has announced that its chief executive, former DUP Minister Simon Hamilton, is leaving the role in September.

The business group said it has now started the search for a new chief.

Chamber president Alana Coyle said the Chamber had gone “from strength to strength” since Mr Hamilton became its first CEO four years ago.

The former Strangford MLA served as health minister, economy minister and finance minister but stepped down from politics and the DUP during a period of suspension of the Assembly to take up the Belfast Chamber post.

Ms Coyle said that during Mr Hamilton’s tenure, “our membership has grown considerably and diversified to include members from a cross-section of Belfast’s business community”.

"We are a respected stakeholder and partner and have developed a reputation as a real thought leader, with an ambitious vision for our city and its development.”

She said Mr Hamilton had helped the “positive development” of the city. “He has helped steer Belfast Chamber through some challenging times for the city, especially during the pandemic which adversely impacted businesses across Belfast.

"That our organisation continued to grow during those difficult couple of years is testimony to Simon’s leadership at a time when many members needed it most.

“We wish Simon well in his new venture.”

Mr Hamilton was a panellist at the launch on Thursday of the Belfast Telegraph Top Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton.

In a discussion on the challenges facing the economy, he said that a recent survey by Belfast Chamber had identified an urgent need to restore the Executive with political uncertainty the biggest challenge faced by businesses.