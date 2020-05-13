Ex-Invest NI boss Hamilton appointed Danske Bank non-executive director

Former Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton has joined the board of Danske Bank, one of Northern Ireland's top companies.

It's Mr Hamilton's first major board appointment since leaving the economic development agency last year. He is now a non-executive director at Danske Bank.

Mr Hamilton led Invest NI for over 10 years, a period which included the last economic downturn.

Before joining Invest NI he held senior positions in BT and spent a year on secondment as chief economic adviser to then Assembly First Minister Ian Paisley.

Gerald Gregory, chairman of Northern Bank Ltd, still the registered company name for the Danish-owned business, said: "I am delighted to announce Alastair's appointment as a non-executive director.

"He has been a prominent and respected figure in the Northern Ireland business community for many years and also brings with him a strong working knowledge of local government and the public sector."

Mr Hamilton said: "I have always held Danske Bank in high regard and I am looking forward to working alongside my new board colleagues, and the local senior management team, as we continue to support customers and navigate these challenging economic times.

"Danske Bank has a strong position in the marketplace and will play a key role in getting Northern Ireland moving again over the months ahead and beyond."

The bank also confirmed it has lent £200m to business customers in Northern Ireland since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the middle of March.

That sum includes £50m lent under the Government's bounce bank loan scheme since launch last Monday. It has also lent £80m through the Government's coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS), which was launched at the start of the crisis. Danske Bank's CBILS borrowers include family-run jewellers Lunn's.