Ex-Invest NI chief Kevin Holland moves to new role at Norbrook Laboratories

The former chief executive of Invest NI has taken up a senior position at Norbrook Laboratories in Newry.

Kevin Holland, who left last November, joined Invest NI in October 2019 to replace Alastair Hamilton, after 10 years in the post.

The permanent role of chief executive has not yet been advertised, though executive director Mel Chittock is filing in on an interim basis.

Newry-based veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Norbrook Holdings is a global business and announced an operating profit of £28.4m to July 2020, on revenues of £231m. It has around 1,600 staff in three facilities in Northern Ireland, and 2,000 worldwide.

Liam Nagle, CEO of Norbrook, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kevin Holland to Norbrook Laboratories in the role of chief commercial officer.”

Mr Holland’s tenure at Invest NI included the dawn of the NI Protocol, a post-Brexit trading arrangement giving Northern Ireland continued access to the European single market and Britain, which Invest NI marketed as one of the selling points of Northern Ireland to international investors.

Mr Holland’s departure pre-dated a budget crisis at Invest NI, when it was instructed not to offer any further support to businesses after March 2022 because of the position of the Department for the Economy under the draft budget.

However, last week, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced that a settlement had been reached. In a tweet, he said that following discussions with officials, “I have ensured that Invest NI will be able to lift its pause on new financial support for businesses”.

The agency is also undergoing an independent review on its effectiveness and its ability to deliver on the 10X Economy strategy announced by Diane Dodds.

Before joining Invest NI, Mr Holland was a diplomat, working as minister-counsellor in life sciences, health and social at the British Embassy in Beijing.

He was also previously a board director with the US-headquartered life sciences company Baxter, looking after its businesses in Russia, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.