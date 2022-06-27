Ex-McAvoy bosses invest £500k in new firm

Two siblings who are former directors of McAvoy Group in Co Tyrone have announced a £0.5m investment in their new venture.

Conor McAvoy and Orla McAvoy-Corr, whose father set up McAvoy Group 50 years ago, are now running Mac Zero Modular Buildings from the family firm’s original base.

The business now has 14 staff and has won a string of contracts since setting up a year ago.

Their investment includes the refurbishment and extension of the business’s manufacturing site, purchase of new machinery, new vehicles and the installation of a new IT system.

Mac Zero said its growth had been fast tracked after winning a framework deal with the Republic’s department of Education to provide modular accommodation, working with a partner over the border.

Mr McAvoy said: “We’ve returned to our roots on the Derryvale Road, and since Orla and I started Mac Zero last year, we have been humbled by the support of our business associates from our many years’ experience in modular construction.

“From a standing start, we’ve surpassed our three-year business plan projects and we’re excited by the challenge of driving the business forward and growing a new breed of modular construction company.

"We are committed to delivering innovation, value and flexibility, staying close to our customers and being respected for the quality of our modular solutions.”

Ms McAvoy-Corr added: “With over 50 years’ combined experience in modular construction, Conor and I are building a company based on our strengths, and are creating a business that is agile, personable and with exceptional customer service at its core.

"In less than a year’s trading, we have already accomplished some major milestones that we’re extremely proud of.”

The siblings were directors of the family company, McAvoy Group, until 2021. That was one year on from a multi-million-pound investment from London-based fund, Blantyre Capital.

McAvoy Group continues to trade under the same name despite the departure of family members, though the modular building business is now based in Lisburn.

It announced a multi-million pound investment last week.