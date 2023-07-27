Ex-owners of restaurant in Co Down among six to get boardroom bans

Kenneth Sharp, former operator of The Salty Dog in Bangor, is among business owners disqualified from serving as director of a company by the Department for the Economy

A husband-and-wife team behind Bangor hotel The Salty Dog are among business owners issued with bans from serving as directors of a company by the Department for the Economy (DfE).

Also disqualified from the boardroom are former directors of a vehicle sales business in Cookstown, hairdresser in Crossgar and convenience store in Crossmaglen.

Kenneth Sharp (53) and Lisa Sharp (55) have been disqualified for six years and three years respectively, due to their conduct as directors of Saline Canine Limited, operator of The Salty Dog.

Earlier this year, the Sharps announced they were handing over the business to the Fusco family.

The premises at 10-12 Seacliff Road in Bangor went into liquidation in December 2018 with debts totalling £430,727.

Its debts were largely PAYE, national insurance and VAT payments, with Mr Sharp determined to have engaged in unfit conduct in retaining monies due to the Crown and paying other trade creditors as the HMRC debt continued to increase.

DfE said Mr Sharp had failed to learn from previous insolvencies and demonstrated a repeated pattern of unfit conduct with respect to his previous involvement in Keli Frecha Hospitality Limited.

Ms Sharp was also disqualified for failing to act as the debt owed to the Crown mounted, and priority was afforded to other trade creditors.

Daniel Smith (35) was, meanwhile, disqualified for eight years in respect of his conduct as a director of vehicle sales business Silverwood Trading (NI) Limited.

His business on Craigs Road in Cookstown went into liquidation in November 2019 with debts totalling an estimated £296,711.

Mr Smith had failed to submit VAT returns, with £296,510 due to the Crown at the date of liquidation while significant payments had been made to trade and other creditors as the HMRC debt continued to increase.

He had also failed to maintain, preserve and or deliver accounting records for Silverwood Trading (NI) as required by the Companies Act 2006, and neglected his fiduciary duty as a company director.

Judith Mulgrew (41) was disqualified for six years as a result of her conduct as a director of hairdressing and beauty treatment business Saul Limited.

Based at The Old Mill in Crossgar, the company went into liquidation in September 2019 with debts totalling an estimated £78,390.

DfE said Ms Mulgrew had failing to learn from a previous insolvency, filed late accounts in 2012, 2014 and 2016 and 2017, and failed to file annual returns for 2018 and 2019.

Michael Quinn (60) of Crosmaglen and Brigid Quinn (58) of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, were issued with disqualification orders of seven years and six years respectively in respect of their conduct as directors of Cloughvalley Stores (NI) Limited.

Located at Newry Road in Crossmaglen, the convenience store went into administration in October 2011, followed by a compulsory liquidation in March 2015.

Debts were estimated to total £4,915,100, including £160,915 owed to the Crown, with the pair failing to co-operate fully with the appointed administrator, misusing a Danske Bank account by issuing cheques without sufficient funds and failing to file annual accounts with Companies House over a number of years.

DfE also said Mr Quinn had entered into the premises and caused criminal damage to company property in March 2012.