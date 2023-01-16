Ex-Ulster Unionist spin doctor joins business lobby group

John Moore has been appointed had of public affairs at the FSB

The UUP’s top spin doctor has left the world of politics to join a business lobby group.

John Moore worked for more than a decade as the Ulster Unionists’ head of press and policy.

His tenure, which began in October 2012, spanned four leaders and crises such as an outcry over tweets from current party boss Doug Beattie.

Mr Moore has now joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) as head of public affairs for Northern Ireland.

The FSB said it is the first in a series of moves to expand its team.

Roger Pollen, head of FSB NI, said: “We are delighted to announce that John Moore has accepted the role as head of public affairs for FSB in Northern Ireland.

"FSB is widely recognised as the authoritative voice of small businesses and we have appointed John to help maintain and enhance that reputation.

“John is a seasoned media and public affairs professional with a great knowledge of political systems, who also has an extensive small business background. This range of experience means he will a valuable addition to the FSB NI team.”

Mr Moore said he was “absolutely thrilled” to take on the new role, saying it was “an immense privilege to be joining such a motivated, professionally led, forward-thinking organisation”.

“I have a family background in small business so I understand why business owners need FSB to research and advocate for them on the challenges and problems they are facing.

"For the last decade, I have worked in the world of politics in Stormont, dealing with the media on a daily basis and liaising with politicians and officials from across the parties at local government, Assembly, Westminster and European levels.

“I can’t wait to get started with Roger and his team and am looking forward to using my own experience to pro-actively represent the interests of FSB members in Northern Ireland.

"There are big challenges ahead but I am determined that with relentless focus and commitment, working alongside FSB members and colleagues, we can deal with them and help create a better business environment.”

Mr Pollen said small businesses in Northern Ireland were facing “unprecedented challenges”.

"John`s appointment is an indication of the level of commitment we are making to our members and the seriousness with which we take our role,” he added.