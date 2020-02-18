Ex-Wrightbus director lashes out at 'hurtful' claims donations to his church drove collapse

Former Wrightbus director Jeff Wright has hit back at criticism of church donations made by the Co Antrim bus builder's parent company during its financial troubles.

A BBC Spotlight investigation found Cornerstone had made a £1.35m donation to Green Pastures Church in January 2019.

It came eight months before Wrightbus entered administration, owing creditors £58m.

On Tuesday night Pastor Jeff Wright, the controlling shareholder of Cornerstone and a director of the church, said any suggestion that money was wrongly donated was untrue and "extremely hurtful".

He also said he was "deeply concerned" about the way the issue had been "personalised".

The Spotlight investigation, broadcast on Tuesday night, referred to a series of large donations by Cornerstone to Green Pastures, mostly at a time when the wider Wrights Group was doing well.

However, the programme revealed that a £1.35m donation was made to Green Pastures Church, outside Ballymena, in January 2019 - eight months before Wrightbus was placed into administration and put up for sale.

A corporate governance expert told Spotlight that for the donation to be made at that time "raises a conflict of interest which would be very, very severe".

Clive Grace, a former director-general of the Welsh Audit Commission, said the money paid out in the donation could have been made available to Wrightbus to help it restructure.

However, the then management said this was before a drop in orders and the failure to secure a contract, and subsequently "every penny" was used to try and save the business.

Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright

In a statement, Jeff Wright, son of Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright, said: "It is a simple truth, a fervent wish and an unswerving commitment to Christian works that has been the sole motivation behind Green Pastures, and more recently its planned expansion to the Gateway Project.

"There is no mystery to how, as a family, we were able to support our Christian commitment to these works. All dividends from Wrights Group were paid with the full knowledge of Bank of Ireland and Invest NI."

In a further statement to his "church family" on Tuesday, Jeff Wright said: "A view is being peddled that Cornerstone Group Limited was wrongly paid dividends by Wrights Group and that Cornerstone wrongly used these monies to make donations towards the development of our church - that could not be further from the truth and is extremely hurtful and damaging."

He added: "The disappointment and sadness at our family firm's collapse was shocking and deeply felt by all of us.

"I recognise the anger that the collapse has generated, but I am deeply concerned about the way this has been personalised."

Jeff Wright also revealed new details about death threats issued to the family after the company entered administration.

He added: "The consequences of the myths about our financial dealings became so serious that, according to the police in September, our personal security was at risk - a list of our family's car registration numbers was discovered in sinister circumstances."

Sinn Fein said questions needed to be answered over Wrightbus' use of public money.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald, chair of the Economy Committee at Stormont, said that in June 2019 Invest NI loaned Wrightbus £2.5m in a bid to provide "financial breathing space" at a time when the company was experiencing financial difficulties.

An Invest NI spokesman said: "Invest NI has been completely open about the decision to provide an urgent £2.5m secured loan as part of a wider funding package to the Wrights Group.

"The decision to provide the loan was taken jointly by Invest NI and the permanent secretaries of the Department for the Economy and the Department of Finance to help safeguard the business.

"Had this loan (of which £1.5m has already been repaid) not been advanced, it is very unlikely the company would be operating today under new management, with employment of 400 and plans for further growth."

Wrightbus was bought out of administration in October last year by English industrialist Jo Bamford.