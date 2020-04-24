Expand rates holiday for hardest-pressed Northern Ireland firms, business leaders urge Executive

The chief executives of Belfast Chamber, Hospitality Ulster and Retail NI have called on the NI Executive to expand the rates holiday for businesses experiencing the greatest impact on trade as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking after a meeting with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill yesterday, business representatives Glyn Roberts, Simon Hamilton and Colin Neill said: "We welcome the First Minister and deputy First Minister taking the time out of their hectic schedules to hear from us about the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic and the necessary restrictions being placed on businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus is having upon our members. We took the opportunity to urge the Executive to extend rates relief beyond the initial three months and to do so in a targeted way that gets help to those businesses and sectors hardest hit.

"It is clear that many businesses will be either closed or severely limited in their operations by social distancing for some time to come and it simply isn't right to issue rates bills to businesses that face such impediments." Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced yesterday that Ulster University experts are working with the Department of Finance to develop a targeted rate relief scheme for business.

"This is exactly what we have called for and look forward to that work producing a positive result soon," the three business leaders said.

"We also reiterated the need to expand the grants to businesses with multiple sites and for the introduction of an emergency support fund to help those many businesses who have not been able to avail of either of the grants schemes.

"We appreciate that the Executive have a huge challenge on their hands in charting a pathway back to normality and we pledged to work with Ministers in the weeks ahead."