Expanding repairs firm returning to construction

£10m of work already secured by CTS

A major player in the maintenance and repair sector is expanding with a sustained move into construction.

CTS Projects, based in Warrenpoint, said it had already secured £10m in public sector contracts ahead of its launch this month.

Chief executive Connaire McGreevy, who also runs a brewery based in the town on Carlingford Lough, said it was a logical move for the company, founded more than 15 years ago.

“Our clients were asking us whether we were going to make the move,” said MR McGreevy. “The problems we were facing, coming up against, when doing maintenance led us to think we could do it.”

He added: “We are thinking to the cradle to the grave, build, maintain and even demolish some time in the future.”

CTS, which employs approximately 125 people out of its Milltown industrial estate base, reported a turnover of just under £20m to the end of March 2021, an increase from around £18m the previous year.

The company says its turnover has grown to £25m this latest year in Northern Ireland, along with a £10m business in the Republic.

Among its major clients are NI Water – it maintains the public service giant’s above-ground operations – and the Dublin Fire Brigade.

While the company has carried out construction projects over the years, it will be a core division going forward and one that MR McGreevy hopes will help the company to £30m turnover within three years. It’s planned to add 30 jobs.

“When we started out construction projects were to the fore but through the years heating firstly and then maintenance grew at a faster rate,” said Mr McGreevy.

“To get our construction side going again we have decided that it is best to have it as a core division.

“We have already secured £10m of new public sector contracts and are putting together a range of new jobs in the relaunched division to build it into a sustainable £30m annual business.”

CTS, which stands for connect, transform, sustain, recently won a £5m design and build construction job through the Department of Finance’s Construction and Procurement Delivery arm. The company said it could not reveal details of the contract at this point.

McGreevy said: “The challenges are like no other time since we began in 2005 but we face them head on. There will always be some challenge, but the reward is the successful delivery of the projects our clients want.”

The businessman has cited the costs for materials and the challenges finding skilled tradespeople to hire as among the challenges it faces.