Explainer: why does the price of fuel here depend on where you are?

Petrol Price of £1.74 and Diesel Price of £1.69 at the Solo Filling station on the Ormeau Road in Belfast (Picture by Peter Morrison Press/Eye)

Befuddled motorists have been asking this very question for years, but it’s one that has been thrown into even sharper focus recently.

Where just a few weeks ago drivers reported a 6p per litre differential, the gap has now grown to a staggering 10p, depending on geographical location.

Rising fuel prices are inextricably linked to the price of international crude oil, which has shot up sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the last two weeks, local drivers have reported a 20ppl hike in the cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps.

Stations in Banbridge were charging 171.9p for a litre of diesel on Monday, according to social media reports, while some pumps in Newry are hitting customers with a whopping 178.9ppl.

Filling up a 55-litre car with diesel in Banbridge will cost drivers almost £95. Stop and fill in Newry and it’ll set you back £98.40 — an additional £3.40.

Motorists should thank the Northern Ireland Consumer Council for publishing prices by town/city because it shines a light on what is being charged and where.

A quick look at the website on Monday and drivers will see that it’s 156.9ppl for diesel in Craigavon, compared to 145.7ppl in Portadown. Similarly, petrol costs 152.9ppl in Magherafelt and 142.9ppl in Limavady.

It means that anyone travelling around can see which town is offering the cheaper fuel. The constant monitoring of prices is one of the reasons fuel here is currently cheaper than elsewhere in the UK, which wasn’t always the case.

The AA said: “Every day is a record day at the moment, but Northern Ireland still enjoys cheaper fuel than the UK mainland.”

As a rule of thumb, fill up in areas where many retailers are vying for your custom. Generally speaking, if there are two or more supermarket fuel retailers in close proximity, prices will be competitive.

In Northern Ireland, as in the rest of the UK, there is no regulatory body when it comes to fuel pricing.

Simply put, it means retailers can charge whatever they like — and there’s plenty of evidence they’re doing just that.