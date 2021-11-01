Exporters lead recovery, says poll

InterTradeIreland’s latest Business Monitor today said the wider economy on the island of Ireland is “within touching distance of recovering to pre-pandemic levels”.

The optimism is despite sector-specific challenges and other hurdles facing the business community.

The business body for firms that trade in both the north and south, said most firms are in stable or growth mode (81%), with cross-border traders leading the way forward.

Businesses that trade with the opposite jurisdiction are seeing a quicker return to profitability than those with no export sales, and they are experiencing faster sales growth it added.

Close to half of SMEs (46%), that trade across the border are reporting sales have increased this quarter compared to 35% of their non-exporting peers.

Kerry Curran, InterTradeIreland’s acting director of strategy and policy, said: “Consistently SMEs that export out-perform their non-exporting peers. While Covid-19 is still casting a long shadow, in particular for pockets of the leisure sector, the impact of the pandemic has lessened slightly as both economies have started to open up again.

“Sixty-five per cent of firms cited the pandemic as the main issue this quarter, compared to 78% in the previous quarter.

“There are also a number of other issues that are starting to weigh heavily on firms. The rising costs of overheads, increasing energy bills, the impact of Brexit and recruiting the correct skills are all issues for businesses. Rounding out the top six worries for firms are concerns over logistics.”

This quarter more businesses are reporting they are sourcing supplies across the border from the opposite jurisdiction, with close to a third in this bracket compared to 19% in Q3 2019.

The business monitor also reveals that 60% of firms now source outside their locality, generally, compared to 42% in 2019.

Other positive findings in the Business Monitor include 80% of businesses say they have adapted to the new post-Brexit landscape, with a quarter saying they have adjusted fully.

However, Ms Curran adds: “Three quarters of firms are still not exporting and that remains a challenge for the economies on the island.

“For firms to see real, sustained growth they need to find new markets.“