Extended pub opening hours Northern Ireland: Belfast bar owner who considered closing during pandemic looks forward to ‘super’ Easter

A pub owner in Belfast who had considering leaving the industry during the pandemic has welcomed extended Easter opening hours and said he is “optimistic” about the year ahead in Northern Ireland.

Gerard Keenan who owns Dan’s Bar in the city and Tony O’Neill, managing director of Coppi restaurant spoke to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme about the new licensing laws which come in to force for the first time this Easter.

This Easter marks the first time that the hospitality sector here in Northern Ireland will be able to properly take advantage of the new updated legislation, allowing hospitality businesses to remain open as normal during the Easter bank holiday period.

Previously, licensed premises had limited hours for the sale of alcohol from Thursday to Sunday over the Easter weekend.

Mr Keenan said the changes will “absolutely” make a difference, especially being the first Easter celebration in two years which hasn’t been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It really couldn’t have come at a better time, so yeah, we’re definitely looking forward to it.

“I think it’s a really good move, we could never understand why we weren’t allowed to open at 5pm, yet you could come in to our off-sales right beside us from 10am and buy alcohol.

“It was always strange for us, but now it’s a level playing field and a wee boost that we so desperately need right now,” he told the BBC.

Mr Keenan admitted that he considered leaving the industry during the pandemic which was a “horrible time for everybody” and these “wee changes are a massive thing” for bar owners.

“Let’s hope this Easter is a super one and we’ll put all the craziness that happened before behind us and keep our fingers crossed that everybody has a wonderful time,” he said.

In terms of other hospitality settings, Mr O’Neill said it will make a difference to restaurants, particularly tourists, who are confused when they’re told they can’t have a drink.

In places that are popular with caravan owners such as Portrush, it will be “fantastic”, he added.

Asked whether there should be religious days on the calendar which are treated differently, and if closing or having reduced opening hours for one or two days a year should be an issue, Mr O’Neill said it should be down to “personal choice” as not everyone has the same beliefs.

Mr Keenan echoed that sentiment and said in the past people felt confused on Good Friday and Easter Sunday because they could buy alcohol from a supermarket early on the Friday morning but couldn’t go to a bar until 5pm.

And on Easter Sunday people could go to a bar but not off licenses.

He added that people could decide whether they want to open or close.

Having been through the mill during the pandemic both men are “optimistic” for the summer ahead and they hopes Northern Ireland will be “buzzing”.

Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill said: “This Easter has been one the hospitality sector has looked forward to for many years, free from the outdated licensing laws of the past, with opportunities to welcome more customers back following a very difficult two years.

“In years gone by, business owners have been at their wits end having to stay closed and shut early, losing millions in trade due to the restrictive laws of the past.

"Following years of campaigning, it is a real boost for the sector to be able to bring families and friends together over a meal and a pint during the Easter holiday period.

“This Easter will allow our bars, restaurants and hotels to really showcase the very best of the hospitality offer. We look forward to welcoming many customers back this weekend.”

The new opening times are outlined below:

THURSDAY

11.30am – 11.00pm (or 1.00am with a late extension or 2am with an additional hours late extension),

Plus 1 Hour drinking up time.

Off-Licences operating under a full 5(1)(a) pub liquor licence: 11.30am-11.00pm

Off-Licences (shops): 8.00am – 11.00pm

GOOD FRIDAY

11.30am – 11.00pm (or 1.00am with a late extension or 2am with an additional hours late extension),

Plus 1 Hour drinking up time.

Off-Licences operating under a full 5(1)(a) pub liquor licence: 11.30am-11.00pm

Off-Licences (shops): 8.00am – 11.00pm

EASTER SATURDAY

11.30am – 11.00pm (or 1.00am with a late extension or 2am with an additional hours late extension),

Plus 1 Hour drinking up time.

Off-Licences operating under a full 5(1)(a) pub liquor licence: 11.30am-11.00pm

Off-Licences (shops): 8.00am – 11.00pm

EASTER SUNDAY

12.30am – 11.00pm (or 1.00am with a late extension or 2am with an additional hours late extension),

Plus 1 Hour drinking up time.

Off-Licences operating under a full 5(1)(a) pub liquor licence: 11.30am-11.00pm

Off-Licences (shops): 8.00am – 11.00pm