Extra £3,300 a year to some mortgages: Cost of 5% interest rate for Northern Ireland homeowners

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee has pushed up interest rates to 5% from 4.5%

The Bank of England’s increase in interest rates to 5% adds over £3,000 a year in higher mortgage repayments for some households here.

While a bigger increase than anticipated, lenders had already been pushing up the rates of their fixed-rate deals.

Some forecasts indicate that rates could reach 5.75% by the end of the year.

And the biggest hit will be felt by people on fixed-rate mortgages who are due to move to a new deal this year. It’s estimated that around 40,000 people here are in that position.

Anthony Reavey, a mortgage advisor and director of Reavey Financial Services in Newry, said the rise in rates was having a huge impact.

But he said there was no sense of panic among clients, with most already well-informed in advance that their mortgages would be affected by rising interest rates.

Anthony Reavey of Reavey Financial Services in Newry

Mr Reavey said: “I haven’t had scenarios yet where people are breaking down in tears here in the office or on the phone.

"But the biggest impact it’s having is on clients who are on current fixed rates.”

He cited the example of a household which had entered into a fixed-rate mortgage for two years in June 2021 at a rate of 1.62%, borrowing around £150,000.

That household was now remortgaging after the expiry of their first deal, and was now in a new arrangement at 5.34%.

"That has meant that their monthly payments have gone from £499 to £829, so that’s an increase of £330 a month overnight,” Mr Reavey said.

And many households were in the same predicament, he said. “I’m sure there are very uncomfortable conversations in the kitchens in the evenings for many people about a mortgage repayment going up by £200 or £300 a month.

"People will be asking themselves, what else are we going to have to cut here and there or sacrifice?”

The Bank of England maintains that high interest rates are necessary to drive down the rate of inflation. According to figures this week, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation remained at 8.7% over the year to May 2023 – more than four times above the target of 2%.

But Mr Reavey said it was wrong to predict that households would no longer be able to afford a comfortable lifestyle because of the increase.

“Yes, it’s going to be tough for people to get through this, as obviously salaries aren’t increasing at the same rate as interest rates.

"There is even speculation that interest rates are going to come down towards the end of this year. But there’s no way of knowing that for definite and there’s no guarantee.”

And he said other economic conditions, including higher employment, were also cushioning Northern Ireland.

“We’re not in a scenario like we were 10 or 12 years ago when there was a property crash. I don’t see us at that kind of juncture, as house prices aren’t over-priced, which was a huge factor the last time.

"And although interest rates have got extremely expensive, the banks are still lending and there’s still money out there. The banks are still showing a confidence in the market even though they’re putting the rates up, They’re not restricting lending.

“If there is a recession, I’m not overly concerned that it will be too drastic.”

The Bank of England interest rate is now at its highest since 2008. However, as far back as 1989, rates were 13.84% although now, debt levels are higher.

Mr Reavey said: “There have been worse interest rates in the past, at a time of much higher unemployment, and during the Troubles, but not the same levels of debt.

"Rates going up to 5% for a lot of people is a bigger deal now than equivalent bigger jumps would have been back in the 1980s or early 1990s because the level of debt then wasn’t anywhere near as severe.”

Seven members of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted for a 0.5 percentage point increase, taking the rate to 5% from 4.5%. Two members voted for no change at all.

The Bank said the hike was required because wage growth and services inflation, indicators which policymakers watch closely, have remained elevated.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Borrowers may be deeply concerned to see another base rate rise, particularly if they are sitting on a standard variable rate (SVR) or are about to come off a low fixed rate.

"Amid a cost-of-living crisis, rising interest rates can have a devastating impact on borrowers who are already struggling to cover their monthly essentials and could well lead to a rise of ‘mortgage prisoners’.

"Those borrowers who are still on a competitive fixed rate deal for a few more years may want to consider overpaying their mortgage to reduce the size of their loan.

"However, those aiming to refinance on a fixed mortgage right now will find rates are around 3% more than they were a year ago.”