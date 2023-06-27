Extra £6m spent on burgers and cider marks start of barbecue season for NI shoppers

Northern Ireland shoppers welcomed barbecue season by splashing an extra £6m on burgers, grills, sausages and cider, according to a grocery trade report.

Data company Kantar said the flurry of May Bank Holidays and warm weather prompted us to spend an additional £2m on meats for the barbie, and an extra £3.8m on cider.

Sensibly, many more went for a teetotal option in the warm weather, spending an additional £9.3m on soft drinks.

However, high inflation was continuing to stalk supermarket aisles, with grocery inflation of 16.1% in June.

Kantar warned that unless consumers tweak their shopping habits, the average grocery bill could rise by £840 to £6,061.

But it said many were already switching to retailer own-label brands to save money.

Over the year to June 11, sales in the grocery market expanded by 8.5%, Kantar said, with shoppers spending an additional £308 per year.

Sales of own-label lines had increased by £193m in the last year, while branded sales were rising less steeply with an increase of £119m.

However, customer loyalties were not budging when it came to supermarket preferences. Tesco remained Northern Ireland’s largest grocer over the year to June 11 with a 34.9% share of the market. It continued to welcome new shoppers, while more frequent trips added an extra £42.9m to Tesco’s performance.

Discounter Lidl hit a new milestone of a 9.1% market share in Northern Ireland, keeping it in fourth place behind Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda. But its sales were up 25% year on year, while new shopper numbers rose 4.6%. Fans of Lidl also made more frequent trips, which added £7.7m to their overall performance.

Sainsbury’s retained a 16.5% share of the market, securing its number two position, while an increase in volume and more frequent trips enabled it to add £14.3m to its bottom line.

And Asda was at number three with 16% of the market. Existing shoppers were buying more often, and adding £17.4m to its performance.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s has now unveiled £15m of price cuts across cupboard essentials such as rice and pasta in the latest move to pass on lower costs to shoppers. It is to roll out the reductions on the own-brand items from Tuesday, also lowering prices on staples including corn flakes, jams and honey.

It pledged to continue cutting prices on essential products throughout the summer.

The move comes as supermarkets are under pressure to hand down savings they are seeing on wholesale items to consumers, who have faced punishing food price inflation in recent months.

The Bank of England suggested last week that some retailers are jacking up prices or failing to pass on lower costs to consumers as a way of increasing their profit margins at a time of stubborn inflation.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to meet the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the watchdogs for the energy, water and communications sectors on Wednesday to ask whether there is a profiteering problem in their sectors and what they are doing about it.

Ministers are also talking to the food industry about "potential measures to ease the pressure on consumers", Mr Hunt has confirmed.