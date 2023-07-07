EY Ireland announces new partners for Belfast office

From left, new EY partners Andrei Mankov and Pauline Poots with Rob Heron, managing partner, EY Northern Ireland

Business advisory firm EY Ireland has announced the appointment of two new partners in its Belfast office.

Pauline Poots and Andrei Mankov are among 22 new equity partners at EY Ireland, bringing total number of equity partners on the island to 148.

The firm said it was making significant investments in top talent to meet growing client demand and to support the growth of the business.

The new partners are a mix of internal promotions and external hires.

In the past five years EY Ireland said it had welcomed 89 new equity partners in response to rapid growth across the business, including assurance, tax and law, consulting and strategy and Transactions.

Today EY Ireland’s total headcount stands at over 4,800, with more than 850 people employed in EY’s Belfast offices.

Pauline Poots leads the firm’s risk consulting team, while Andrei Mankov has been admitted EY UKI assurance partner and is a member of the senior leadership team of the Northern Ireland assurance department.

Rob Heron, managing partner, EY NI, said: “Congratulations to Pauline and Andrei, and all our new EY partners, on reaching this exciting milestone in their careers. At EY, we are committed to investing heavily in our people and in our business, as we continue to grow at pace to meet increased client demand.

“Northern Ireland is an important area of focus for EY, with dynamic indigenous businesses, increasing international investment and a strong public sector – not to mention a highly skilled and talented workforce and we look forward to deepening our presence here.”

Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner, EY Ireland, said: “With an impressive diversity of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, these exceptional leaders will be instrumental in helping us shape the future of our proud firm. These new appointments increase the size of our partnership by 15% and put us in a great position to continue our strong growth in the years ahead.”