F1 team Williams Racing agrees deal with company owned by Newry’s First Derivatives

Formula One team Williams has appointed a business owned by Newry’s First Derivatives for its data analytics.

KX will provide real-time information, machine learning, data visualisation and other tools in one platform.

It said its platform would "significantly enhance the analytical capabilities" of Williams Racing, the main garage of which will now carry KX branding.

KX has also been used by Aston Martin Red Bull.

Al Peasland, head of technical and innovation partnerships at Williams, said: "We are excited to welcome KX as a Williams Racing official supplier.

"With proven expertise and experience in motorsports, KX has the on-grid capability that matches our ambition."

"We very much look forward to working with our friends at KX throughout 2021 and beyond."

KX chief executive Seamus Keating added: "Williams Racing is one of Formula One’s most iconic names and we’re delighted to be working with them at the beginning of a new chapter in their history.

"Like racing cars, KX is built for speed and efficiency. From our early days working with financial institutions to solve complex data challenges at ultra-low latency, we have since expanded into other industries where the need for the real-time capture and analysis of data is a critical differentiator.

"Motorsports is known as an industry where milliseconds can make all the difference, and we are excited to see what we can achieve together."

Williams has won 16 Formula One titles since it was founded by Sir Frank Williams in 1977. Nine were won in the Constructors’ Championship in association with Cosworth, Honda, and Renault.

The remaining seven titles were won in the Drivers’ Championship with Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill, and Jacques Villeneuve.

The British team was sold to Dorilton Capital last year.