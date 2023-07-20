Fall in inflation will lead to an easing of pain for mortgage payers: economist

Expert predicts an interest rate peak of 5.75% before it finally starts to drop in coming months

The Bank of England’s base interest rate should likely peak at 5.75% after inflation fell more steeply than anticipated in June, an economist has predicted.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 7.9% last month, down from 8.7% in May and its lowest rate since March 2022.

Mortgage payments have risen due to 13 consecutive increases in the base rate.

The decision by the Bank last month to increase the rate to 5% from 4.5% after inflation stayed stubbornly high at 8.7% added hundreds of pounds to monthly repayments

But Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said homeowners with loans may soon get some relief as a further steep increase in the interest rate was now unlikely.

He said: “Until a couple of weeks ago financial markets had been pricing in a Bank of England bank rate interest rate peak of 6.5%.

“Financial markets have lowered their expectations for bank rate and now expect a peak of 5.82% (ie 5.75% with a 20% chance of a rise to 6%). So 5.75% looks like the new peak.

“Following today’s figures, it now looks likely for the meeting on the August 2 the Bank of England will raise rates by just one quarter of a percentage point, not the half of a percentage point that was expected before today.

“So we should see and hear mortgage rates come down a bit in the coming weeks.”

The Bank of England has been raising the base rate as a tool to quell stubbornly high inflation in the UK.

According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, the average two-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage rate on the market yesterday was 6.81%, up from 6.78% the day before.

The average five-year fixed residential mortgage rate is 6.33%, up from an 6.30% on Tuesday.

Mark Grant, of business finance broker the Business Finance Branch, said: “This better-than-expected data is welcome but may not be good enough to prevent further interest rate rises.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “Looking ahead, the EY Item Club thinks inflation should continue to fall quickly over the rest of this year.

“Taking today’s data and what it says about the future, the EY Item Club thinks another 0.5% rise in bank rate next month is now looking unlikely.

“The EY Item Club expects a 0.25% increase, with perhaps one more in September, before the rate rise cycle comes to a halt.”

Meanwhile, food inflation slowed in the month of June as price rises for everyday staples such as cheese, bread and pasta eased back.

Official figures showed the annual rate of inflation for the month slowed to 17.3% from 18.7% in May, but was still painfully high for shoppers.

It represents the third month in a row where food inflation has reduced as many supermarkets kept prices steady or launched price cuts after they were able to pass on decreasing wholesale costs.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Prices for cheese, fruit and fish all dropped as lower commodity costs and cheaper energy prices filtered through to customers.”