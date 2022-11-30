Families braced for a punishing Christmas after energy support money delayed

An anti-fuel poverty campaigner has said government policy on the allocation of financial help “appears to be going backwards” after energy payments were delayed to January.

The consumer magazine Which? also condemned the hold-up, saying “Christmas is cancelled”.

Energy minister Graham Stuart said the £400 in help with electricity bills under the Energy Bill Support Scheme (EBSS), and £200 to help pay for home heating oil, would not be delivered by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) until the new year.

Mr Stuart also said people would have the ability to claim the support in cash, after earlier suggestions it would be paid as credit to electricity bills.

The £400 is being paid in instalments to households in the rest of the UK and had been anticipated to land in Northern Ireland last month.

The BEIS said: “Customers in Northern Ireland can rest assured that the full payment will reach them this winter. We are working tirelessly to make this happen.

“The EBSS will be delivered by the government in partnership with Northern Ireland electricity suppliers, and there will be an announcement as soon as the details are agreed.”

But Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “It’s extremely concerning that consumers in Northern Ireland will not receive support until after Christmas.

“Households across Northern Ireland will be struggling to afford higher energy bills, and this could mean Christmas is cancelled for families relying on this support to make ends meet.

“The government should stop at nothing and work closely with suppliers to ensure that people receive this financial support as soon as possible so that the many people struggling have some relief this winter.”

The Utility Regulator, which regulates the local energy market, said it was working with the government. It said the Energy Price Guarantee support for homes and the Energy Bill Relief schemes for business had already led to discounts on electricity bills. “In relation to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme and the recently announced additional £200, we are awaiting a decision from the BEIS on the timing and mechanism for the delivery of these schemes,” it added.

But North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said that a briefing for local MPs with energy minister Graham Stuart yesterday had been “largely unsatisfactory”.

“Like a wheelbarrow, the energy payment is always in front of you,” he said.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Stuart said the payments could not be made before Christmas.

“We are aiming to stand that up in January. That is my aspiration and it is what I’m seeking to achieve,” he added.

After a question from DUP MP Carla Lockhart, he took aim at the DUP for not forming an Executive so that the payment could be distributed.

“Energy is a devolved matter, and I understand why her party is not part of that Executive, but it has consequences and that meant that we didn’t start until August,” he said.

“We should not be doing this — the Executive should be doing this, and that is the truth.”

He denied her claim that energy supply companies were ready to facilitate the discounts.

David Blevings of the NI Oil Federation, which represents sellers of home heating oil, said support needed to be delivered before Christmas to be effective.

He added: “We’ve always advocated that the energy payment and the £200 for oil users should have been issued as a card payment, redeemable against energy. The customer should have been at the centre of this process and customer choice and flexibility should have been considered when this plan was discussed”

Pat Austin, an anti-poverty campaigner and the head of National Energy Action, said that within days, the “narrative had changed” around how the support would be paid.

She added: “Rather than having an additional £600 put through your electricity, I do think it makes sense to cash it out. But why are we waiting until new year when people need the money now?”

She said details were thin on the ground at a meeting with officials, explaining: “We had a meeting with the BEIS and they couldn’t tell us anything.

“I’m not keen to confuse an already confusing situation, but there’s simply no clarification on the issue of when support will come.

“At another meeting at an earlier stage, we heard that it was very, very imminent.

“We are getting different steers at different times. It feels like it’s going backwards.

“There was a sense a couple of months ago that it was getting done, but now our conversations with the BEIS are light-touch with little detail. It feels like in comparison to before, we are almost making less progress. “

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said that by refusing to form an Executive, the DUP was to blame for the delay.

He added: “There will be people finding it difficult to pay their food, fuel and energy bills who had budgeted to the last penny to get through the festive period after repeated reassurances that this payment was coming.”