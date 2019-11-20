Family behind Ireland's biggest ferris wheel eyes Barry's deal

Irish amusement park operator Curry's believes it is "the perfect fit" to take over Barry's of Portrush after it went on the market last week.

The Trufelli family, which has owned Barry's for 93 years, said they hope to sell the park to someone who will keep it going as a family attraction.

The Curry family has said it is interested in buying it if the price is right.

The business, which is based in Eglinton in Co Londonderry, operates the Curry's Funpark at Leisureland in Salthill, Co Galway, and another venue in Co Wexford.

The family said they had "specialist knowledge of how to run an amusement park" and had invested money in new rides including Ireland's biggest ferris wheel. But they said taking over the venture "boils down to the value of the business".

Curry's said: "We are currently in the process of putting a package together. Unfortunately we cannot disclose a price at this time due to the commercially sensitive nature.

"We run the funparks in Salthill and Courtown, Co Wexford. Barry's is a business that we have learned a lot from over the years. It is a very similar model to the ones we run in the South. For us it would be the perfect fit."

Owner Owen Curry has already contacted Barry's co-owner Kristina Trufelli to express his interest.

Business advisors Grant Thornton, instructed by the Trufelli family to find a buyer, said it was "too soon" to comment on potential buyers.