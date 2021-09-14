Family-run construction firm Henry Brothers named NI’s leading responsible business

Henry Brothers walked away with the top gong at the Responsible Business Awards, run by Business in the Community NI.

Judges said the Magherafelt firm demonstrated the implementation of a “wide range of successful corporate responsibility initiatives that strategically address key issues and challenges in a way that creates value for both society and the business”.

The company was one of 11 winners at the event.

“Congratulations to each of the winning organisations for leading the way in responsible business,” Kieran Harding, managing director, Business in the Community NI, said. “ This year has been really challenging for a lot of businesses and people in Northern Ireland, so I want to thank our winning, highly commended, and shortlisted organisations for continuing to make responsible business action a priority.”