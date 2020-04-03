Family's sadness as Ark Open Farm forced to stay closed because of coronavirus lockdown

Lyndy Birse from the Ark Open Farm near Newtownards with one of their newborn lambs

They should be a hive of activity right now with children flocking to see all the newborn animals but Northern Ireland's open farms are on lockdown.

April is traditionally a very busy month for open farms that rely on school and private visits during the Easter holidays.

Hundreds of baby animals - including lambs, kids, piglets and chicks - are being born on these open farms right now, but sadly the children won't get an opportunity to see them.

One of the open farms affected by the coronavirus closures is the Ark Open Farm near Newtownards, which hosted a visit by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in February.

Lyndy Birse, a member of the Donaldson family that owns the farm, said they had to put staff on furlough since the gates closed.

"We are usually open all year round and have around 75,000 visitors per year come to see us," said Lyndy.

"Springtime is our busiest period with school visits and the farm is normally really buzzing.

"There are around 350 animals on the farm which includes lots of baby lambs, piglets and chicks, but no one can come and see them.

"This virus has obviously had a major impact on our finances and we have been forced to put six of our staff on furlough and applied for the government's small business help scheme.

"While the Government is paying 80% of their salaries we are also topping that up with our own money," she said.

Even with the closure, the Donaldson family has a lot of financial outgoings, paying for feed, vet fees, and had bought stock to prepare for the visitors.

"It really feels like a balloon has burst," said Lyndy. "It is really quiet at the farm without the hustle and bustle of both staff and visitors.

"Of course we are looking after the animals and will hopefully turn some of them out to grass soon now that the good weather has spurred on some grass growth.

"Having the animals outdoors will save us some feed costs but we are really going to be hit hard this year. We have put off a number of other developments that were geared up to enhance the farm as a visitor attraction.

"We also run the children's farm at Balmoral Show and even that is at risk this year. The show has been postponed from May to August, but who knows if it will go ahead or not.

"If it doesn't, that is another hit for us, for the show and for all the visitors that go there. Farming is an isolated career and the show really gives people a chance to socialise," added Lyndy.

Meanwhile, the popular Open Farm Weekend that was set to roll out across Northern Ireland on June 13 and 14 has been cancelled.