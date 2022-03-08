Fashion chain DV8 is new owner of Tyrone shopping village The Linen Green

Northern Ireland fashion chain DV8 is the new owner of Co Tyrone shopping destination The Linen Green, according to reports.

The Tyrone Courier has reported that DV8 snapped up the The Linen Green Moygashel outside Dungannon for almost £4m.

DV8 is a well-established fashion business based in Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for the chain confirmed the deal to the Tyrone Courier, adding: “We have plans for new tenants to come to the centre as we want to get it filled up and back to where it was.

"And there are also plans for new investment and most certainly new jobs.”

Tenants at the shopping village include bed linens company Bedeck, Panache Shoe Company and ladies’ boutique The Rose Hanger.

The Linen Green was bought seven years ago by English development company the Neptune Group after it had been put on the market by the Republic’s bad bank, Nama.

The retail village was first built by Co Tyrone developer Peter Dolan of Jermon Group but was absorbed into Nama after the property crash.

DV8 has been contacted for further comment.