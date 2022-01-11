Fashion finance platform raises nearly £5m

The board of Responsible (from left) Taylor May, Fra McEldowney, Ciarán Jordan and Mark Rabo and (fully seated) Mitch Doust and Mark Dowds

Nextdoor chief executive Sarah Friar is among investors who have helped ‘recommerce’ fashion platform Responsible raise $6.6m in investment capital.

Responsible, which is based in Belfast, has developed a solution called Buy Back which informs shoppers of the residual value of an item they are about to buy.

After wearing the item, the shopper can then return the product in future in exchange for credit at the Buy Back price stated at purchase.

The solution can be integrated into a brand’s ecommerce and physical stores, and is also available within Shopify.

Its seed round of investment capital was led by Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital and Techstart Ventures, with participants including InPost founder Rafał Brzoska and Nextdoor chief Sarah Friar, who is from Co Tyrone.

The funding is be used to expand Responsible’s reach throughout Europe and extend its network of brand partnerships.

Ms Friar said: “Investing in community means thinking holistically about how our actions impact the community around us…

“Responsible is now making this more convenient and easier. I am excited to see another company from Northern Ireland step up with a global solution to help our planet.”

Mark Dowds, founder and chief executive of Responsible, said: “The fashion industry manufactures billions of items every year and only 5-7% of these clothes are sold for a second time.

“We are enabling brands to not only become accountable for everything they produce, but also to financially benefit from a more circular and sustainable business model.”