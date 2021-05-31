Fashion skills ‘important for NI’s future growth’

Expertise: Economy Minister Diane Dodds talks to Lydia Eakin during a visit to fashion students at UU

Higher education and the creative industries in Northern Ireland will be crucial to the growth of skills in future, it’s been claimed.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds spoke during a visit to Ulster University’s Belfast campus to speak to fashion students.

Last week she launched Skills for a 10X Economy, a strategy to support people with fulfilling their economic potential by acquiring the right skills.

Mrs Dodds said: “We need our people to be equipped for the jobs and opportunities of the future, in a diverse range of fields.

“The strength and vibrancy of the screen industries sector here has seen a boom in demand for the skills needed to create film and television productions, and I am eager to help people capitalise on that.”

She said fashion design had become an important area of expertise for the screen industry, after visiting film production locations.

This week Mrs Dodds spoke of her sadness at the “division” within the DUP following the ousting of MLA Arlene Foster as leader and the election of Edwin Poots as her successor.

He has been tipped to replace Mrs Dodds in the post of Economy Minister, which the former MEP has held since last year.