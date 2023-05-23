Fashion: Spotlight falls on M&S as annual results loom

The Nobody's Child range as modelled by Fearne Cotton is a big part of M&S's clothing business strategy

Analyst have predicted that pre-tax profits for 2022/23 will come to around £430m, a decline of 18% on the previous year’s £523m.

The results will mark one year since Stuart Machin was promoted to the role of M&S chief executive, along with Katie Bickerstaffe as co-chief executive with responsibility for its clothing business and digital operations.

And the performance of its fashion business will be closely scrutinised as M&S has changed direction towards stocking third-party brands. It has increased its investment in Nobody’s Child, a sustainable fashion brand known for its dresses (above).