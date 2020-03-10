Fastest growing supermarket Lidl increases market share in Northern Ireland

German discounter Lidl was the fastest growing supermarket in Northern Ireland over the past year after new research found it increased its sales by 4.4% during that period.

The figures from information company Kantar for the 52 weeks up to February 23 showed that the budget supermarket, which has around 40 stores here, also gained 0.2 percentage points to take its market share to 6.1%.

Tesco, Northern Ireland's largest retailer with 50 stores, enjoyed the greatest increase in market share, up by 0.6 percentage points to 35.7% with sales growth of 1.7%.

Sales at Asda and Sainsbury's, which have 17 and 14 shops respectively, dropped by 3.2% and 1%.

Charlotte Scott, consumer insight director at Kantar, said: "The Northern Irish grocery market returned to modest growth during the 52 weeks to February 23 as total value sales grew by 0.1%.

"Volume sales decline slowed this period, now down 0.4% year on year compared with 0.6% previously. More frequent trips by shoppers and an average price rise of one pence per item eclipsed falling basket sizes, which dropped by 2.8%.

"Though Lidl shopper numbers fell by 1.6%, this was outweighed by people visiting the retailer more often.

"Growth was also driven by a rise in pack prices, up 3.4%, suggesting that shoppers were trading up in store and choosing more premium options.

"Tesco customers stepped up the frequency of trips made to the supermarket, which offset a drop in basket sizes by one item."