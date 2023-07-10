Fears for construction and retail firms despite rise in business activity

Private sector activity in Northern Ireland increased again in June but firms at the coalface of the lack of an Executive and the cost of living crisis are losing faith, a report has said.

The Ulster Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June said construction and retail were the least optimistic sectors when it comes to what the future holds.

However, the report found that companies overall did increase their activity in June, even though new orders had fallen for the first time since January.

Firms said that the lack of private sector contracts was a factor in falling new orders.

However, other indicators were more positive, with a slowdown in inflation continuing, and slower increases in input and output prices.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, said: “Northern Ireland’s private sector ended the second quarter with both output and employment accelerating. June represented the fifth successive month of output growth.

“It was encouraging to note that inflationary pressures continued to ease with input costs and output prices rising at the slowest pace in 33 and 32 months respectively.

“Where input costs did rise, it was linked to wage pressures. Meanwhile, manufacturing saw its input costs fall for the first time in over three years.”

And another welcome development came in the form of a “marked” shortening in supplier delivery times, particularly for retail. But Mr Ramsey said the survey did highlight some challenges, including the lack of public sector contacts and its impact on orders. He added: “A two-speed economy is becoming increasingly evident. Manufacturing and services posted rising output and orders in June. However, retail, and even more so, construction, recorded notable declines in both of these indicators.

“These sectors have witnessed a notable deterioration in business confidence, with construction firms expecting business activity to be significantly lower in 12 months’ time, whereas retail businesses expect sales to be flat.

“Conversely, manufacturers and service sector firms still anticipate higher levels of activity in the middle of next year.

“It is not coincidental that the sectors most exposed to the lack of a NI Executive and the cost-of-living crisis — construction and retail respectively — are the ones that are the least optimistic.”

He said construction firms would be particularly focused on a return to Stormont later this year easing their fears. But he said there was “no real prospect” of the cost of living crisis lifting over the remainder of 2023.

“Higher interest rates are also increasingly weighing on both business and consumer sentiment and this feature is expected to be with us for the foreseeable future too.”

The PMI also recorded a fall in new export orders, and a weakening of commercial demand in general.

But on a more positive note, employment rose steadily as long-standing vacancies were being filled and more candidates were becoming available.

And new jobs being created and the lower level of new orders meant that firms were able to work through outstanding business.