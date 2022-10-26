Fears over potential Derry job losses as Seagate announces plans for global workforce cut

Fears have been raised over potential local job losses at Seagate, after the US company which has a plant in Derry announced plans to lay-off 8% of its global workforce.

It was announced the data storage specialists could cut around 3,000 jobs after citing economic uncertainty and declining demand for its parts.

Foyle councillor Shaun Harkin said workers at the plant in the north-west are “very concerned”.

"Seagate has made tremendous profits in recent years. This is reflected in its shareholder payouts and big pay increases for top management,” the People Before Profit councillor said.

"It still remains profitable but has seen a slowdown. However, this slowdown was expected and the company's own financial projections are very upbeat.

"We need to do everything we can to ensure workers in Derry and the North West are protected.”

Seagate has operated in the north-west for 25 years, with an estimated £1bn capital investment over that period.

The firm makes hard drives and other parts often used in PCs and cloud servers.

They current employ around 1,400 staff, making it one of the north west's biggest employers.

In a call with analysts, CEO Dave Mosley explained: "Global economic uncertainties and broad-based customer inventory corrections worsened in the latter stages of the September quarter, and these dynamics are reflected in both near-term industry demand and Seagate's financial performance.”

The company’s shares fell more than 7% during trading Wednesday and are down over 55% so far in 2022.

Seagate said that its restructuring plan, which includes the layoffs, would save the company about £95m per year and would be completed by the end of the company’s March quarter.

Seagate has been contacted for a response.