Female-founded businesses in NI are double that of 2018, says new report

Review shows women launching businesses faster than ever in NI

The Rose Review Progress Report 2022 on Female Entrepreneurship has said there were 1,545 companies in NI established by women last year, which is double the figure in 2018.

The report, conducted by mnAI, said, across the UK, female startups are growing by a third each year with the proportion of companies created by young women growing faster than any other age group.

Those between the ages of 16 to 25 are the most active in female business launches, holding more than 14,000 businesses in the UK last year.

The review is named after Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest, who was asked to lead an independent review of female entrepreneurship in the UK.

Today marks the launch of its 2022 progress report which highlights progress achieved in 2021 and commitments for this year.

Among the progress made around supporting female start-ups is a boost in the number of signatories to the Investing in Women’s Code — a group of 134 institutions with an investing power of nearly £1 trillion.

Those signatories have risen by over 50%, showing commitment to improving access to finance for female-led entrepreneurs.

The Rose Review, which originally highlighted that if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men, up to £250bn of new value could be added to the UK economy, has also outlined the challenges ahead for female entrepreneurs and the additional pressures that were placed on women during the pandemic last year.

It suggests that despite the rapid growth in female led start-ups, female entrepreneurs have spent twice as long on caring responsibilities during the pandemic as their male counterparts, and that their businesses have been less likely to recover.

In response, members of the Rose Review announced extra measures to boost support for female entrepreneurs in the year ahead including the launch of a nationwide Women Backing Women campaign from the Women Angel Investment Taskforce.

It will support more women to become business angels.

Schemes have also been expanded to provide networking and mentoring opportunities over the next three years while a recruitment campaign with the personal engagement of NatWest Alison Rose and business minister Paul Scully, will encourage even more institutions to sign up to the Investing In Women Code.

Ms Rose said: “We have seen real progress since 2019.

"Getting more funding to female entrepreneurs and unlocking their untapped potential continues to be a priority across our industry.

"But women still don’t receive all the support they need and the pandemic risks holding back progress, so we must go further to achieve the goals of the Rose Review.

“Data shows that more women than ever are starting new businesses and we must harness this potential.

"That means more financial institutions committing to delivering change and funding. We also need more direct support for businesses across the UK and we must propose fresh, imaginative solutions to the challenges posed by women’s caring responsibilities.”

Small Business Minister, Paul Scully MP said: “This report shows women are shattering the entrepreneurial glass ceiling, which is a huge step forward in ensuring our economy and society is making best use of all our talents.

"I’m looking forward to the further progress.”