Fibrus opens Play It Forward Fund scheme to help support local sports clubs

Players from teams who have received support from Fibrus as it opens its new Play It Forward fund, from left, Skye Cameron, Hillsborough Junior Girls Football Club, Niamh Lowry, Dundrum Cricket Club Joshua McDowell, Rathfriland Football Club and Lucy McComiskey, An Ríocht GAA Club.

Full fibre broadband company Fibrus has announced it will pour £30,000 into grassroots sports clubs across Northern Ireland.

The company said clubs and bodies could avail of up to £1,000 for new kits and equipment, to improve their existing facilities, or towards training fees if they apply for the Fibrus Play It Forward Fund.

Fibrus holds a government contract to bring improved broadband to rural areas around NI.

Chief executive Dominic Kearns said: “Sport and clubs are the heart of many of the towns and villages we operate in and Fibrus has committed to investment not only through the build of our critical infrastructure, but in the people and kids within those communities that represent them with pride.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for children to have access to digital connectivity for education and communication. Yet, it’s equally important for them to take time to take time away from their devices, make friends, and have fun. That's why we’re launching a new sports fund to support clubs that help children get outside and connect with each other.”

Catriona Henry, sponsorship specialist at Fibrus, added: “We encourage sports clubs from across the region to apply before the deadline of June, 27 to make a difference in your local club.”

A second round of the Play It Forward Fund opens in October.