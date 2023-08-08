Fiduciam: a solutions-driven lender delighted to sponsor property award

Entries have opened today for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Openreach ahead of an awards ceremony on October 6.

Fiduciam is an established provider of bridging and development loans and is committed to bridging the gap in traditional financing.

Having completed over one billion in loans since 2015 across Europe, Fiduciam continues to expand its operations in Northern Ireland, despite market challenges that have arisen in 2023. We are proud to announce that we will be sponsoring the Residential Lettings Agency of the Year Category in the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

Demonstrating Fiduciam’s commitment to the Northern Irish market, we recently co-hosted a Lending and Development forum in Belfast delving into the latest market trends and challenges faced by NI SMEs.

The discussion centred around current challenges such as rising interest rates, increased construction costs, new ESG legislation — and how these difficulties might be counteracted. Fiduciam continues to support NI SMEs despite these obstacles and our flexible approach allows us to instead help SMEs take advantage of opportunities that arise.

The feedback from the forum suggests that the rise in interest rates is the most significant challenge for NI borrowers.

This has become more acute over the past 12 months — the knock-on effects being limited access to capital, tighter mainstream lending criteria and higher funding costs. What is interesting is how the rate increases influence different asset types — for instance, the available data suggests the impact on the industrial market is anticipated to be nominal.

From a residential development perspective, there are also some reasons to be positive —Northern Ireland still has the lowest construction cost within the UK and Ireland. The lack of new build stock coming on stream also has a stabilising impact on the market, with demand continuing to outweigh supply.

The construction sector appears to have adapted to the interest rate increases and continued uncertainty in construction pricing.

It is promising to see construction professionals continuing to find a way in facilitating development opportunities. Larger contingencies, higher labour costs and professional fees are now at the forefront of all development appraisals.

Finally, as the real estate market turns to favour energy efficient buildings, all lenders are compelled to reflect this in their lending criteria. In doing so, lenders ensure that investors’ funds are deployed in the most environmentally friendly manner possible.

The ‘greener loan’ trend is anticipated to continue across all sectors of the market and will eventually result in preferential rates for environmentally sound businesses.

As the market landscape evolves, Fiduciam remains strongly committed to the NI market and continues to offer flexible terms, tailored solutions and innovative funding models that can provide solutions to market challenges.

The diverse nature of Fiduciam’s funding model opens opportunities for SMEs with unique business models or those in niche industries to secure the necessary capital for expansion and development.

Fiduciam’s flexible approach, which includes multi-jurisdictional lending and willingness to consider a diverse range of collaterals, means that we are well-equipped to find solutions when mainstream lending comes up short.

