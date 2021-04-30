Finance Minister Conor Murphy urges businesses to apply for £50k support

Finance Minister Conor Murphy is encouraging businesses eligible for the Large NAV £50,000 Business Grant Scheme to apply before next week’s deadline.

The scheme being delivered by Land & Property Services will provide financial support to businesses occupying large commercial premises with a Net Annual Value (NAV) of over £51,000 and which also qualified for the 12 months rates holiday.

The online portal will close for applications at 11:59pm on Wednesday, May 5.

Mr Murphy said: “So far over 450 applications have been received for this scheme which is focused on supporting businesses across retail, childcare, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism and leisure which didn’t qualify for previous grants.

“The online application process is simple and easy to complete. I would encourage any business which thinks it may be eligible to go online and check the scheme criteria and submit their application before the 5 May deadline,” he added.

Further details including eligibility criteria can be found on the nibusinessinfo website at: www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/LargeNAVBusinessGrant.