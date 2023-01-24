Financial distress levels mount for Northern Ireland businesses

The level of firms facing ‘critical’ distress due to problems such as CCJs against them had grown by 25% between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.

There has been a dramatic increase in the numbers of businesses in Northern Ireland in critical or advanced distress as record levels of inflation impair the economy, a report has said.

Utilities companies and hotels and accommodation businesses are among those facing the biggest increase in distress, according to Begbies Trayor.

The corporate recovery specialist said the level of firms facing ‘critical’ distress due to problems such as County Court Judgments (CCJs) against them for debts of more than £5,000 had grown by 25% between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.

The firm’s Red Flag Alert data showed that UK-wide, there was an even steeper increase at 36%.

However, in comparison to the third quarter of 2022, Northern Ireland businesses had picked up slightly between October and December, with a 25% fall in critical distress quarter on quarter.

And levels of early or significant distress, reflected in CCJs of less than £5,000 being filed against them, were less acute in Northern Ireland in the last quarter.

Begbies Traynor said companies may have been buoyed by Christmas shopping and by the introduction in September of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

There was no year-on-year change in early stage distress signs, with just over 8,720 affected, although there was a 2% increase in firms saying there had been significant distress.

Across the UK, more than 610,400 business showed symptoms of early stage distress – a rise of 4% year-on-year, but with no increase since the third quarter of 2022.

In Northern Ireland, the sectors reporting the highest rises in instances of significant distress were utilities, which were up 24%, hotels and accommodation, up 16%, automotive, up 14% and travel and tourism, up 12%.

The sectors experiencing the greatest falls in instances of early distress were printing and packaging, down 17%, health and education, down 14%, financial services, down 11%, food and drug retailers, down 10%, and bars and restaurants, down 9%.

Lawrence O'Hara

Lawrence O’Hara, who leads Begbies Traynor in Northern Ireland, said: “Despite some optimism in the pre-Christmas build-up, as consumers head into the new year amid record-high inflation, discretionary spending is likely to be severely curtailed in the months ahead. Many businesses must also prepare for government cuts to support for energy bills which are likely to hit smaller businesses hardest.

“In Northern Ireland and across the UK, we are already seeing growing levels of advanced financial distress. While levels of early stage distress were fairly stable in the last quarter of the year, with the likelihood of a long recession, we fear there are tough times ahead with many smaller businesses at high risk of financial failure.”

Mr O’Hara said owner managers should brace themselves for the worst. “Keeping a close eye on cash flow will help alert them to the first signs of trouble, and immediately seeking professional advice could help prevent financial problems from escalating out of control.”